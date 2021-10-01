SA participates in EXPO2020 Dubai

As part of government’s efforts to revive the economy, find sustainable ways to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and create opportunities for inclusive growth, South Africa will participate in the EXPO2020 Dubai.

This world class investment platform is regarded as the oldest and largest international event on the planet.

“South Africa, as a participating country, will showcase its value proposition at the South African pavilion, situated at the Opportunity District, and promote trade and investment, promoting world class innovative technologies, creative arts, tourism, sports and its unique cultural diversity,” Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Thursday.

The EXPO2020 Dubai is taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

“The EXPO2020 will provide the country with an opportunity to showcase its vast and diverse array of economic, cultural and tourism opportunities to the world. Start-up businesses representing the financial tech, creatives, health tech, agro-processing, circular economy, green energy and other sectors will travel to the expo to connect with global investors to unlock business opportunities,” GCIS said.

Team South Africa will also put more emphasis on agriculture and global business services, the mining, manufacturing and advanced manufacturing sectors - all key creators of jobs that fuel economic growth.

“The aim is to give investors and visitors a true experience of what South Africa offers through virtual exhibitions that will enable visitors to engage with companies in virtual discussions. The drive is to turn the conversation about South Africa’s story into potential business opportunities,” the GCIS said.

The expo will be held under the theme: "Connecting Minds and Creating the Future via Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity".

Team South Africa comprises of government departments, private organisations, businesses, educational institutions and media representatives will be led by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

The delegation aims to showcase South Africa to almost 190 nations and organisations around the world that will gather at the EXPO2020.

Team South Africa will focus the conversation on job creation and economic growth, under the theme: “Think South Africa, Think Opportunity”.

“For Team South Africa’s offerings to support the six-month programme that includes Sports, Arts, Culture and Tourism, Trade and Investment, SMME’s and Innovation and Technology, visit the South Africa Expo 2020 website on http://southafricaexpo2020.co.za/ or email to Expo2020@thedtic.gov.za,” the GCIS said.

For more information from the host country on the EXPO2020 activities, including the opening ceremony taking place 17:25 CAT, visit www.expo2020dubai.com. – SAnews.gov.za