SA to participate in WTO forum

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today address the opening of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Public Forum.

At the invitation of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the President will address the virtual ceremony under the theme, 'Trade Beyond COVID-19 : Building Resilience'. 

The WTO Public Forum is an annual flagship event that brings together government, business, academia and civil society. 

The forum will consider the effects of the pandemic on trade and how the multilateral trading system can help build resilience to COVID-19 and future crises.

Participants will have the opportunity to deliberate on how the WTO can be strengthened to respond to 21st century issues, and also how reform can enable multilateral institutions, the private sector and civil society to work together to ensure that the global trading system promotes sustainable trade and supports the protection of the environment.

President Ramaphosa’s address will be carried on Presidency digital platforms at 13h00. – SAnews.gov.za

