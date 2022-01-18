SA opens NantSA vaccine production campus

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to join Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, founder of the multinational conglomerate NantWorks, LLC, in launching the NantSA vaccine manufacturing campus in Brackenfell, Cape Town, on Wednesday.

The President and Dr Soon-Shiong will also launch the Coalition to Accelerate Africa’s Access to Advanced Healthcare (The AAAH Coalition).

This launch comes after an announcement made by Dr Soon-Shiong in September last year of an ambitious initiative to build capacity for advanced health care in Africa.

NantSA, a division of NantWorks, and The AAAH Coalition aim to accelerate domestic production of pharmaceuticals, biologics and vaccines that will reach patients across the African continent.
 
In a statement on Monday, The Presidency said that through the synergistic efforts of  members of The AAAH Coalition, self-reliance will be accelerated around next-generation vaccines manufactured in South Africa for Africa, innovative therapeutics and pandemic preparedness.

“With the support of the Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation, institutes for infectious disease and cancer centres of excellence will be established at the universities of Cape Town and the Witwatersrand and the Chan Soon-Shiong Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CSS CERI) at the University of Stellenbosch,” the Presidency said.
 
President Ramaphosa and Dr Soon-Shiong will perform a ribbon-cutting for the official launch of the NantSA vaccine manufacturing campus at Brackengate and also present the vision and mission of The AAAH Coalitions.

The event will be attended by a select group of invitees including representatives of government, academia and the biotech industry. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Class of 2021 went through two years of disruption due to COVID-19

628 Views
18 Jan 2022

SA opens NantSA vaccine production campus

771 Views
18 Jan 2022

SA records close to 1 700 new COVID-19 cases, 87 deaths

551 Views
18 Jan 2022

GDE Grade 1 and 8 online admissions open on Monday

49100 Views
09 Sep 2021

Dept of Water and Sanitation welcomes new Director-General

1529 Views
05 Jan 2022

Matric results to be released on media platforms

877 Views
18 Jan 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter