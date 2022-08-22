SA Medical Association Chairperson stabbed near Durban airport

The Department of Health has wished the Chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, speedy recovery following a stabbing incident over the weekend.

Mzukwa was attacked on the side of the road while driving home from King Shaka International Airport.

He was on his way back from a SAMA Board meeting on Saturday, 20 August 2022.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo,visited Mzukwa in hospital in Durban on Sunday where he is recovering well from multiple stab wounds.

“I was very heartened to find him on his recovery bed and commended him for his heroic action of driving himself while bleeding and in pain to the nearest hospital to save his life because had he waited a bit longer, his condition could have deteriorated,” said Dhlomo.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister also thanked the emergency medical services, nursing staff and police for their swift response.

In addition, the department said it was working with provinces to ensure the shortest response time by Emergency Medical Services personnel through capacity and resource allocation.

According to SAMA, the Chairperson sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest.

“He was discovered by the Metro Police and assisted to reach the emergency department at a nearby hospital. He is currently stable and is recovering at an intensive care unit.”

The association has since raised concern about the high levels of crime in the country, with the latest statistics showing an increase in hijackings compared to 2021.

“SAMA denounces this increase in crime. This latest attack shows that no one is spared from this scourge. SAMA calls on the South African Police Service to increase vigilance and protect its citizens.” – SAnews.gov.za