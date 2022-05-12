SA marks Africa Month

Africa Month, marked in the month of May, is an opportunity to promote African unity and deeper regional integration, and to recommit Africa to a common destiny, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said on Thursday.

“Cabinet reminds everyone that our national interests are intrinsically linked to Africa’s stability, unity and prosperity,” said the Minister, who briefed media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The annual Africa Month - and Africa Day on Wednesday, 25 May - is being celebrated under the theme: “The Year of Nutrition: Strengthening resilience in nutrition and food security on the African continent”.

“As part of the long-term vision set out in Agenda 2063 (which is Africa's development blueprint to achieve inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development over 50 years), the theme focuses on the potential of the people of Africa, with an emphasis on women, adolescents and children.

“This is key for development, as it leads to improved lives for individuals, higher earnings and improved incomes for countries,” said Gungubele.

Africa Communications Week

He said a notable highlight in Africa Month celebrations is Africa Communications Week.

Africa Communications Week will bring together communicators and media professionals from across the spectrum under the theme of “Ahead of the Curve: What’s Next for Comms in Africa?”.

The week will be held at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg from 23 to 27 May 2022. – SAnews.gov.za