SA, Kenya cement bonds

While South Africa and Kenya enjoy strong bilateral relations, the two countries will work together to address hindrances to bilateral cooperation.

The two countries held a two-day South Africa-Kenya Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), attended by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, and her counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, Ambassador Raychelle Omamo.

The session was held in Nairobi, Kenya.

Pandor, who led a South African delegation to the session, did so at the invitation of Ambassador Omamo. This was pursuant to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Establishment of a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), which took place on 2 October 2007.

In a joint communiqué issued following the inaugural session of the JCC on Wednesday, the two Ministers reviewed and exchanged views on the status of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved in various areas of cooperation since its signing.

They hailed the robust, broad and friendly relations that exist between the two countries and emphasised the need to continue working jointly towards enhancing political, economic and defence cooperation.

Both Ministers reaffirmed the close friendship, common interests and values that are the foundation of the strong relationship between the two countries.

“The two Ministers further exchanged views on possible areas of cooperation and collaboration and committed to, among others things, address all the impediments that hinder bilateral cooperation. These areas include trade and investment; agriculture, livestock and fisheries; education and human resource development; Art, Culture and sports; defence and police matter; health; science and technology; energy; maritime and air transport; Housing and human settlement and infrastructure development within the Lamu Port, South Sudan [and] Ethiopia (Lapsset) Corridor.”

Wanting to further strengthen and elevate the status of bilateral relations, the two Ministers welcomed negotiations of Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding under six areas of mutual interest, namely, correctional services; political consultations; migration; tourism; return of nationals refused entry and illegal entrants, and diplomatic training.

Both parties further exchanged views on regional and continental developments as well as multilateral co-operation.

“At the multilateral level, the Ministers underscored the need to mutually develop a structure that supports the A3 to advance the common African Union agenda at the United Nations Security Council. They further noted the progress made in the implementation of the United Nations Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.”

The two Ministers are looking forward to the forthcoming State Visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta to South Africa, at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa. - SAnews.gov.za