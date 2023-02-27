SA hosts Search and Rescue conference

Monday, February 27, 2023

The South African Search and Rescue Organisation in association with Department of Transport will host a high-level, three-day Search and Rescue (SAR) Conference in Durban this week.

Through the leadership of Transport Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, the conference will take place from Monday until Wednesday.  

“The three-day round table discussion will see approximately 100 marine and aviation experts and stakeholders converge and address maritime and aeronautical search and rescue commitments made by the country, existing gaps in delivering upon these commitments and challenges faced.

“Furthermore, the conference will seek to benchmark with international bodies in better dealing with challenges posed by search and rescue services and develop feasible mechanisms to finance new aerial technologies which are also aimed at improving upon the already existing resources,” the Department of Transport said.

Deputy Minister Chikunga will be joined during the conference by National Transport Director-General, Advocate James Mlawu, Acting CEO of the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) Ndzimeni Ramugondo, Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) CEO, Nozipho Mdawe as well as experts and key stakeholders in the search and rescue space. –SAnews.gov.za

