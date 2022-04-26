SA to host President Embaló of Guinea Bissau on State Visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to host the President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, General Umaro Sissoco Embaló, on a State Visit to Pretoria on Thursday.

According to a statement by The Presidency, this visit will provide an opportunity for South Africa and Guinea Bisseau to strengthen bilateral, political, and socio-economic relations.

The two partners share a vision and strategic partnership on the advancement of peace and security, prosperity and development of our Continent.

The visit will also serve as a platform to reinvigorate a number of bilateral agreements that require closer implementation.

The Presidency said that since the commencement of President Embaló’s administration, there has been renewed interest in implementation of agreements and in extending partnership between the two countries.

The General Cooperation Agreement between the two countries signed in September 2008, has laid the foundation for the launching of a Joint Bilateral Commission (JBC).

“This week’s visit is expected to explore new possible areas of economic, trade and investment cooperation, especially in Guinea Bissau’s key sectors such as agro-processing, defence, infrastructure and mining to the mutual benefit of both countries,” the Presidency said.

The Heads of State are also expected to share views on regional, continental and global issues of mutual interest, particularly peace, security and economic development matters.

President Ramaphosa will be supported by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor; Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise; Minister of Health Joe Phaahla and Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Fikile Majola.

South Africa and Guinea Bissau established diplomatic relations in 1994, following the advent of democracy in the former. A Joint Communiqué Concerning the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations was signed in October 1994.

Following the working visit by then Prime Minister Martinho Dafa Cabi to South Africa in August 2007, South Africa opened an Embassy in Guinea-Bissau in March 2008. – SAnews.gov.za