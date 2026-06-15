SA to host Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth 

Monday, June 15, 2026

The role of parliamentarians in enhancing public trust in governance are among the issues that will be discussed at the 19th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) Africa Region.



The conference will take place at Emperors Palace in Gauteng, from 16 to 20 June 2026 and will be co-hosted by Parliament and the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.



Parliament said the programme will commence with an opening ceremony at 2pm.



The CSPOC Africa Region, which brings together 63 parliamentary presiding officers from national parliaments and sub-national legislatures across the continent, will be held under the theme: “Proactive Parliaments and Sustainable Development: An Imperative for Political Stability in Africa.”



Topics that will be discussed include:

• Reforming and developing innovative mechanisms and strategies for effective and proactive parliamentary leadership in Africa’s development.

• Harnessing the potential of Africa’s youth for sustainable development: the role of Parliaments.

• Leveraging technology and digital tools for effective and sustainable development.



The conference is convened under the auspices of the African regional branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) - an international association of Commonwealth parliamentarians established in 1911 to promote parliamentary democracy, good governance and cooperation among legislatures across the Commonwealth.



The CSPOC Africa Region, the largest regional gathering of Commonwealth legislative leaders, seeks to strengthen legislative institutions and advance accountability, effective oversight and sustainable development across the continent.



“The conference provides a platform for parliamentary leaders to exchange experiences and best practices, deliberate on matters of common interest, and explore ways of strengthening democratic institutions in support of sustainable development and political stability in Africa,” said Parliament. -SAnews.gov.za