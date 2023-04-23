SA government concerned about violence in Sudan

The South African Government has joined the international community in its call for parties involved in the conflict in Sudan to lay down their weapons, return to the negotiating table and unite the people of Sudan.

“South Africa reiterates its appeal on the parties involved in the conflict to heed international calls for an immediate ceasefire as unarmed civilians, including visitors from many parts of the world, remain stranded and fast running out of supplies,” the Presidency said on Friday.

The government expressed deep concern about the unfolding situation in Sudan, where violence erupted last week following a breakdown in negotiations on political and security sector reforms.

“Over a prolonged period, the people of Sudan have endured instability and strife. The deterioration of the situation this week further complicates their yearning for a stable government that is civilian-led.

“South Africa sends a message of solidarity to the people of Sudan as they mark conclusion of the Holy Month of Ramadan and wishes them well during the Id-Ul-Fitr,” the Presidency said.

The Presidency said the conflict in Sudan marks a setback in Africa’s efforts to silence the guns and usher in a sustained period of peace, stability and development.

South Africa is currently serving as a member of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC). In this role, the country has been seized with the situation in Sudan, working with other African countries towards peace and stability in Sudan.

South Africa supports the role played by the African Union (AU), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) IGAD and the East African Community (EAC) in their mediation roles in Sudan.

“We will engage directly with the leaders of the armed forces in Sudan as part of our endeavours for peace in Sudan,” the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za