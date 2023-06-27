SA, Germany sign declaration of intent for Green Hydrogen

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck have signed a joint declaration of intent to establish the South African German Hydrogen Task Force.

The green hydrogen economy has been billed as a new frontier for clean energy as it emits low carbon emissions with a global potential of about $300 billion in exports.

The country holds approximately 80% of the world’s platinum group metals (PGMs) and 40% of the world’s platinum and palladium supplies which are key components in the production of hydrogen – making South Africa potentially a key player in the future of the market.

The cooperation between the two countries aims to link South African developers in the Green Hydrogen market with off takers in Germany looking at additional funding for projects and cooperation in creating projects in South Africa that are commercially viable that can meet international green hydrogen demand and supply.

Business to business opportunities between South African companies and their German counterparts will also be created through the task force.

The key outputs of the declaration are the creation of the task force which will look at how the green hydrogen market will be created, how it will develop and grow.

Government has already drawn up plans for a Hydrogen Valley which is expected to run from Limpopo, through Johannesburg to Durban.

The valley will establish opportunities for projects which will kick-start hydrogen initiatives in hubs with the aim of boosting economic growth and job creation. – SAnews.gov.za