SA gears up for Netball World Cup

With less than 100 days to the start of the first Netball World Cup to be held on African soil from 28 July to 6 August, Cabinet has called on the nation to roll out the red carpet as the host nation.

“With the Netball World Cup taking place in Cape Town, South Africa will build on its proven track record in successful mega-events including the recent Formula E Cape Town ePrix.

“Lessons learned from hosting these events have been integrated into our planning to ensure that sporting fans and visitors to our shores have an enjoyable and safe stay,” said Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Briefing media in Pretoria on Friday, the Minister said Cabinet calls on everyone to support the Netball Friday’s campaign.

The campaign encourages everyone to dress up in their supporter’s outfits every Friday to show their support for the South African National Netball team who are known as the Spar Proteas. – SAnews.gov.za