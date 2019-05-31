SA to enhance relations with Malawi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Peter Mutharika on his re-election for a second term as the president of Malawi.

In a statement on Friday, South Africa said the strong bond of friendship, historical bilateral ties and a shared vision for progress would remain the bedrock of the renewed relations in the two new administrations.

“President Ramaphosa expressed his commitment to working closely with President Mutharika to enhance the good bilateral relations which exist between South Africa and Malawi, paying particular focus on the strengthening of economic cooperation,” the Presidency said.

President Ramaphosa also commended and congratulated the people of Malawi for conducting peaceful elections.

The 78-year-old Mutharika was on Monday declared the winner in the May 21 presidential elections after garnering 38.5% of the vote following a stiff competition from the opposition.

He is being inaugurated today at Kamuzu Stadium. – SAnews.gov.za