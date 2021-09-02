SA encouraged to support local tourism

With Tourism Month having kicked off, Cabinet has encouraged South Africans to travel their country supporting the local tourism sector.

Tourism Month is commemorated under the theme: “Tourism for Inclusive Growth – COVID-19 Recovery – Building Back Better.”

“This year’s Tourism Month will encourage South Africans to do their part in sustaining jobs by travelling domestically and supporting the recovery of tourism in line with the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan, which sets out interventions to support the sector’s recovery,” Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said.

Cabinet encouraged South Africans to vaccinate while exploring the country and “adhere to all health protocols, including the wearing of a face mask in public, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing.”

South African achievers praised

Meanwhile, Cabinet extended congratulations and well wishes to various South Africans who have done the country proud.

Those are:

• South Africa’s Under-20 athletics team who amassed nine medals at the Under-20 World Athletics Championship held in Kenya. The team also broke the 4x100m relay world record.

• Team SA’s Paralympic athletes for their performance at the Tokyo Paralympics. With particular regard to Ntando Mahlangu won gold in the Men’s Long Jump with a new world record with a jump of 7.17 metres and Anrune Weyers won gold for the Women’s 400 metres. Para-cyclist Pieter du Preez also won gold and Louzanne Coetzee (with guide Erasmus Badenhorst) won a Paralympic silver medal in the Women's 1 500 metres.

• Actress Thuso Mbedu was also lauded for winning the TV Breakout Star award at the 2021 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards for her role in The Underground Railroad.

The Republic of Zambia’s newly elected President Hakainde Hichilema was also congratulated on his win in that country’s presidential elections.

Dissolution of National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) board

Gungubele also announced that the National Home Builders Registration Council will now be under the leadership of newly appointed administrator Mphedziseni Radzilani.

The board was dissolved after its term ended in August.

“Cabinet concurred with the decision of Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to dissolve the current Board of the NHBRC whilst the Department of Human Settlements finalises the process of appointing a fully constituted Board. The term of the current Board expired on 31 July 2021 and was extended to 1 August 2021,” he said.

Condolences

The minister in the Presidency added that Cabinet had expressed condolences to the families of former Defence and Military Veterans Deputy Minister and Member of Parliament Kebby Maphatsoe and veteran singer Nobesethu Mbadu.

“[Maphatsoe] was the National Chairperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Military Veterans Association. He dedicated his life to the development of this country. Singer and The Mahotella Queens original member Nobesuthu Mbadu…singer died at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus, Gauteng. She was 76 years old,” Gungubele said. – SAnews.gov.za.