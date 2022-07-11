SA encouraged to continue to observe COVID-19 safety protocols

Monday, July 11, 2022

Cabinet has, in a statement issued on Monday, warned against complacency as the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.

“Although the country recently scrapped the compulsory wearing of masks in public, people with comorbidities and those who are ill are encouraged to continue wearing a mask,” the Cabinet statement said.

“We must also continue to wash or sanitise our hands, and observe social distancing and proper ventilation.”

Meanwhile, Cabinet has commended all people in South Africa who chose to vaccinate and observe all COVID-19 protocols.

This, it said, has resulted in the country averting rising numbers of new cases during the fifth wave of the pandemic.

Vaccination remains the scientifically proven defence against COVID-19 and Cabinet encourages all unvaccinated people to vaccinate without delay and vaccinated people to get their booster shots at their nearest vaccination sites free of charge.

As of Friday, South Africa had a total number of 3 997 269 s laboratory-confirmed infections since the outbreak after 365 new COVID-19 infections were reported.

The death toll now stands at 101 876, while data shows that the country is home to 7 854 active cases, while 3 887 182 people are said to have recovered to date or 97.3%. – SAnews.gov.za

 

