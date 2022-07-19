SA detects 880 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

South Africa recorded four new deaths related to COVID-19, but none of the latest fatalities were reported in the past 24 to 48 hour reporting cycle.

According to the latest data, this means the country’s death toll now stands at 101 922 since the outbreak.

The Department of Health on Monday reported 880 new cases, pushing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 000 631.

Gauteng remains the hardest-hit province, followed by the Western Cape.

Meanwhile, the country saw an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1 102 patients who are currently receiving hospital treatment for Coronavirus.

To date, 25 887 017 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

The Department of Health has now distributed 37 044 632 COVID-19 vaccine doses, 13 651 of which were given since the last reporting cycle.

Data show that 20 208 298 adults are now jabbed, while 2 614 546 vaccine shots were distributed to children between the ages of 12 and 17.

Globally, as of 18 July 2022, there have been 559 469 605 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6 361 157 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za