SA COVID-19 cases exceed 1 540 000

South Africa has recorded over 1 540 000 COVID-19 cases after 1 048 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

According to the official statistics released by Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the country now has 1 540 009 confirmed infections since the first case was reported last year.

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 52 372 after 121 patients succumbed to the respiratory disease.

Of the latest fatalities, the Free State and Limpopo provinces recorded 38 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

Also, 24 deaths were recorded in Gauteng, eight in the Northern Cape, five in KwaZulu-Natal and four each in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” said Mkhize.

The recovery rate is still holding steady at 95% after 1 466 595 patients beat COVID-19 since the outbreak, with 21 042 active cases.

KwaZulu-Natal remains the hardest-hit province with 5 614 patients who are currently infected.

The province is followed by the Western Cape with 4 816 active cases, 2 573 in the Northern Cape, 2 490 in Gauteng, 2 151 in the North West, 1 524 in Free State, 941 in Mpumalanga and 725 in Limpopo.

The information is based on the 9 690 819 cumulative tests of which 25 155 were performed since the last reporting cycle.

The Minister said the number of healthcare workers vaccinated as of Wednesday is 207 808.

According to the World Health Organisation, there have been 123 902 242 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 2 727 837 deaths, while 431 895 992 vaccine doses have been administered as of 24 March. – SAnews.gov.za