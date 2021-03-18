SA conveys condolences following passing of Tanzanian President

Thursday, March 18, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of His Excellency President John Pombe Magufuli of the United Republic of Tanzania.

President Magufuli passed away on Wednesday in a Dar es Salaam hospital at the age of 61.

“South Africa is united in grief with the government and people of Tanzania as they go through this difficult moment,” President Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday.

President Magufuli served as the fifth President of Tanzania and chaired the Southern African Development Community until August 2020.

President Ramaphosa spoke in a phone call to Tanzanian Vice-President Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan to express condolences in his personal capacity and on behalf of all South Africans. – SAnews.gov.za

