SA contributes vaccines to West Africa

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Candith Mashego-Dlamini, will hand over vaccines in Liberia and Sierra Leone this week.

“It is envisaged that South Africa’s contribution of 79 200 doses of the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccines shall deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation with Liberia and enhance our friendship and relations with the people and government of Liberia,” the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said.

The Deputy Minister’s travel started on Monday and will conclude on Friday.

Government has signed an agreement with the African Vaccination Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to contribute a total of 2 030 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to African countries. The agreement was signed through the African Renaissance Fund (ARF).

AVAT was formed following the establishment of the African Union's COVID-19 African Vaccination Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) in November 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the then Chairperson of the AU.

The contribution, which will be made to the people of Liberia by the South African government, was produced at the giant pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Gqeberha, South Africa, operated by Aspen Pharma.

The department said South Africa and Liberia enjoy strong bilateral relations. –SAnews.gov.za