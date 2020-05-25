SA continues to strengthen relations with Parliaments in Africa

Parliament's Presiding Officers says the sixth democratic Parliament will continue to strengthen relations with other Parliaments in Africa to ensure a lasting solution to the challenges facing the continent, including the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The Presiding Officers, led by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo, made the remarks as they joined the rest of the continent in celebrating Africa Day on Monday.

This year marks 57 years since the formation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on 25 May 1963, later succeeded by the African Union (AU), and is being commemorated during this most challenging time of tackling the global outbreak of COVID-19.

The AU has described COVID-19 as a pandemic requiring co-ordinated efforts of its Member States, the World Health Organisation, and other partners to limit transmission and harm.

The Presiding Officers said they support the united efforts by African governments against the pandemic through the AU, which includes the fundraising drive to strengthen the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

“Coronavirus is primarily a human tragedy and a health crisis that is affecting countries around the world, presenting an unprecedented challenge which can overwhelm any healthcare system. In this regard, the battle can only be won through the implementation of aggressive measures aimed at containing the spread of this virus,” the Presiding officers said.

According to the AU’s Africa CDC, as at 24 May 2020, 54 AU reporting member states reported a total number of cases of 107 412 Coronavirus, with 3 246 deaths and 42 626 recoveries.

Increase in Gender-Based Violence cases

The presiding officers noted that one major side effect of the COVID-19 lockdown is that many countries across the continent are reporting an increase in cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), as well as violence against children.

They said this crisis increases as access to resources and service delivery becomes more strained due to the economic inactivity, compounded by the deep-seated poverty, unemployment and inequality.

“It thus becomes vital that efforts to flatten the curve of the virus are linked to and integrated across the oversight and legislative programmes and activities of Parliament.”

Silencing the Guns

Meanwhile, in support of the AU’s initiatives for a peaceful resolution to conflicts in Africa, Parliament is today hosting a virtual public lecture under the theme “Silencing the Guns: Creating conditions for Africa’s development to achieve the goal of a conflict-free Africa”.

The AU embraced this theme to realise the goal of a conflict-free Africa. The theme also speaks to ending GBV and violence against children.

As the continent honours Africa Day 2020, the Presiding Officers also called on all Africans to unite in promoting peace, for a better continent.

“Africa is grappling with issues of poverty and economic inequality but its people are richly endowed with skills and talent and together we can achieve our goal of a better Africa and a better world. Let us intensify our battle against the pandemic as citizens of Africa, including adhering to social distancing, hygiene and other safety protocols,” the Presiding Officers said. – SAnews.gov.za