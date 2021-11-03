SA continues to record low COVID-19 cases

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Despite movements throughout the country during the political party campaigns for the Local Government Elections, South Africa continues to record low COVID-19 infections.

South Africa has recorded 169 new COVID-19 cases which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 922 391.

The 7-day average is 1.3%. The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng province (22%) followed by Free State and KwaZulu-Natal at 17% each.

According to the Department of Health, the increase represents a 0.8% positivity rate.

The department said a further 18 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 197 to date.

Mpumalanga accounted for 12%, Western Cape accounted for 11%, Eastern Cape accounted for 8%, North West accounted for 7%, Northern Cape accounted for 5% and Limpopo accounted for 2% of the new cases.

18 578 882 tests were conducted in both public and private sectors.

People are still advised to follow the COVID-19 preventative measures which include:

  • Getting vaccinated for COVID-19;
  • Wearing your mask properly to cover your nose;
  • Opting to gather in ventilated spaces;
  • Avoid unnecessary gatherings;
  • Keeping a social distance of one meter or more; and
  • Washing your hands regularly in the day with soap and water.

 – SAnews.gov.za

