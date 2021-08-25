SA conducts census of ECD programmes

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

The Department of Basic Education is expected to launch the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Census 2021 on Thursday.

The census is aimed at collecting data on all ECD programmes in order to have a better understanding of the sector’s landscape.

“The Census 2021 will count all registered and non-registered ECD programmes to build a data management information system for the ECD sector. It also marks a significant milestone, as the Department of Basic Education prepares for the ECD function shift from the Department of Social Development,” the department said.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the first of its kind census will benefit South African children throughout the country.

“The department, together with the LEGO Foundation and all involved partners, are excited to undertake the first national census, which will broaden access to quality learning for every South African child.

“We urge all registered and unregistered centres in all corners of the country to participate in the census, which will commence from Monday, 23 August, as this will enable planning for greater inclusion, especially of children with disabilities and the delivery of integrated health and safety programmes,” Motshekga said.

Field work for the national ECD census commenced on Monday in the Free State, Northern Cape and North West and will gradual rolling out to the rest of the country by 14 September.  – SAnews.gov.za

