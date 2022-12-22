SA condemns scheduled executions of students in Myanmar

The South African Government is deeply concerned about the scheduled executions of seven students at Dagon University by the military in Myanmar.

In a statement on Wednesday, the South African Government urged the Myanmar military authorities to uphold their international obligations to promote and protect human rights, including the protection of the right to life.

“We call for the release of all those detained in relation to the exercise of their rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

“The scheduled executions continue to threaten the already remote possibility of a sustainable political dialogue agreed to in 2021 in the Five-Point Consensus between ASEAN and the military,” DIRCO said in a statement.

The seven students were sentenced by a military court for their alleged involvement in a shooting in April that killed a former military officer.

They are among more than 130 people put on death row since the military seized power in a coup last year, according to the United Nations.

South Africa further calls on the military and all parties involved to negotiate a peaceful resolution of their differences and bring about reconciliation in Myanmar.

“South Africa will continue supporting the United Nations and its respective agencies, as well as regional mechanisms such as ASEAN in their mediation efforts, to sustain the democratic transition of Myanmar which can ensure equality, dignity, human rights, and the full inclusion of all in its national development towards lasting peace and stability and sustained development to the benefit of the people of Myanmar,” the statement read. - SAnews.gov.za