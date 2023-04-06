SA condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinian worshippers

Government says it has noted with concern the Israeli forces attack and firing of stun grenades and arrest of Palestinian worshippers at the al-Aqsa mosque.

According to CNN: “Police stormed the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of Islam’s holiest sites, for the second time on Wednesday, hours after they first raided the compound and arrested hundreds of Palestinians despite condemnations from the Arab and Muslim world”.

The latest reports suggest at least 12 Palestinians were injured during the attack, while 400 were arrested and held at a police station in Atarot in East Jerusalem.

“South Africa condemns these violent acts by the Israeli government against the worshippers and calls for calm and the withdrawal of the forces from the al-Aqsa mosque.

“The use of stun grenades and tear gas on worshippers is unjust. These actions threaten the internationally agreed status quo in relation to Jerusalem and its sacred sites,” the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said in a statement.

The Palestinian Muslim worshippers, the department stressed, have a right to practice their religion in peace, without fear or intimidation of the Israeli police.

In addition, government has stated that the al-Aqsa mosque belongs to all Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims, and does not require permission or approval from the Israeli government to enter or pray in the mosque.

“These actions undermine all peace efforts and may lead to an explosion in the region.”

According to DIRCO, 2022 has been described as the deadliest year for Palestinians since the United Nations started tracking fatalities in 2005, with more than 200 Palestinians killed during the Israeli attacks last year.

“Israel as the occupying power has specific obligations in terms of international human rights and humanitarian law to protect Palestinians. However, the Israeli government breaches these obligations with no accountability.”

The South African government, according to DIRCO, remains unequivocally committed to and values efforts aimed at reviving a political process, and ending the occupation so that all human rights are secured. – SAnews.gov.za