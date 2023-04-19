SA concerned about rival armed forces battle in Sudan as death toll soars

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has expressed South Africa's concern about the conflict that broke out in Sudan over the weekend between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“We are particularly concerned about the rising numbers of civilian loss of life, the destruction of private and public infrastructure, and the humanitarian disaster that is likely to arise with the entrapment of civilians in their houses with no access to food and other basic necessities.

“Equally concerning is the impact of the conflict on Sudan’s neighbours,” he said.

According to the World Health Organisation, 270 people have been killed, while more than 2 600 have been injured since the bloody battle.

The Deputy President spoke at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) business forum in Cape Town, where the city is playing host to Africa's most prominent business event to promote private sector participation in accelerating the implementation of the AfCFTA.

According to reports, at the heart of the clashes are Sudan’s military leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

“Until recently, they were allies. The pair worked together to topple ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and played a pivotal role in the military coup in 2021,” CNN said on Monday.

However, the news channel said tensions erupted during negotiations to integrate the RSF into the country’s military as part of plans to restore civilian rule.

In his speech, Mashatile stressed the importance of social and political stability as one of the success factors for the AfCFTA.

“War and peace have a very direct and material impact on the success of continental initiatives like the AfCFTA. This is why our heads of State and government adopted the May 2013 Solemn Declaration, which committed the continent to silence the guns by 2020. The fact that guns are still firing should tell us that we should spare no effort in the quest for peace,” he told delegates.

He said South Africa fully supports the decision of the African Union Peace and Security Council at its 1 149th meeting, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 16 April 2023, on the situation in Sudan.

Mashatile also commended the efforts of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to resolve the conflict.

He also took the time to wish Presidents Salva Kiir of South Sudan, William Ruto of Kenya and Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti well in their efforts to secure a ceasefire.

Their efforts are also meant to immediately begin the implementation of the 5 December 2022 framework agreement aimed at returning Sudan to civilian rule, to which the belligerents have committed themselves. – SAnews.gov.za