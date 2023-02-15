SA commemorates International Childhood Cancer Day

South Africa is joining the global community to observe International Childhood Cancer Day to raise awareness and improve understanding of childhood cancer.

International Childhood Cancer Day is observed annually across the world on February 15, with this year’s campaign observed under the #ThroughTheirHands theme, which focuses on paying tribute to the families and caregivers, and the positive impact they have on the lives of children and adolescents living with cancer.

According to the Department of Health, childhood cancer remains one of the leading causes of death in high-income countries among children under the age of 15.

Although relatively rare, the department said the incidence rate has been increasing which may be due to awareness.

Almost 400 000 children are diagnosed annually, of which South Africa accounts for almost 1 500 of this global number.

“Many children with cancer in low-and-middle-income countries are either not diagnosed on time or referred too late for curative care,” the department explained, adding that one of the contributing factors include the lack of awareness and knowledge of the early warning signs.

The most common types of childhood cancers include leukaemia, lymphoma, brain, kidney and eye tumours.

The department working together with the South African Children’s Cancer Study Group and CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa has initiated a programme to disseminate information to empower the communities with knowledge about the early warning signs and the unique and complex challenges faced by children with cancer and their families.

“They also endeavour to offer support to all children during their arduous journey.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO), governments, civil society organisations and healthcare workers are in partnership to meet the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC) goals of a 60% overall survival in children and adolescents with cancer in low-and middle-income countries by 2030.

The community, parents and caregivers are urged to familiarise themselves with the St Siluan Early Warning Signs.

St Siluan’s Warning Signs of Childhood Cancer:

S – Seek medical help early for ongoing symptoms.

I – White spot in the eye, new squint, and sudden blindness or bulging eyeball.

L – Lump on the stomach, pelvis, head, arms, legs, testicle or glands.

U – Unexplained fever present for over two weeks, weight loss, fatigue, pale appearance, easy bruising and bleeding.

A – Aching bones, joints, back and easy fractures.

N – Neurological signs, a change in walking, balance or speech, regression, continuous headaches with/without vomiting and an enlarged head. – SAnews.gov.za