SA, China to discuss strengthening Parliament-to-Parliament relations

Thursday, October 21, 2021

National Assembly (NA) Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, will on Friday lead a high-level delegation of Parliament during a virtual meeting with a Chinese delegation to discuss matters of mutual interest, including fighting COVID-19 and strengthening trade and economic relations. 

The Chinese delegation is expected to be led by Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, Li Zhanshu.

The meeting is part of strengthening relations as outlined in the memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed in 2006 between South Africa’s NA and China’s NPC.

One of the terms of the MOU is a regular exchange mechanism meeting, which includes:

  • The exchange of views on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual concern;
  • The promotion and facilitation of exchange visits, tours and seminars, as well as all requisite support to make the engagements worthwhile;
  • The exchange of information and publications on a range of developmental areas, including the strengthening of democracy, legal systems and communication, and sharing best practices; and
  • Tracking progress in implementing the existing agreements between the two governments.

In a statement on Thursday, Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said the meeting presented an opportunity for exchange of best practice on parliamentary governance engagements at two levels.

“The Speaker and the Chairman, the Deputy Speaker and Vice Chairman will co-chair a session of the portfolio and standing committees of both sides. The session is expected to discuss strengthening Parliament-to-Parliament relations between the two legislatures, and practical cooperation between the standing committees and portfolio committees of both legislatures,” Mothapo said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

70208 Views
21 Sep 2021

Phase 2 opens for education assistant applications

160202 Views
27 Sep 2021

SASSA grants SRD beneficiaries opportunity to change payment method

243035 Views
06 Sep 2021

Payment of R350 grant resumes

351239 Views
26 Aug 2021

SA moves to Adjusted Alert Level 1

11060 Views
30 Sep 2021

Government launches digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate

55149 Views
08 Oct 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter