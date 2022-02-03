SA calls for end of violence, restoration of peace, rule of law in Myanmar

The South African government says it has noted with concern the “slower than desired, pace towards the restoration of normalcy in Myanmar”.

“A year later, the status quo remains that Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders in Myanmar are still in detention since 1 February 2021 and violent clashes continue unabated,” the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said on Thursday.

South Africa has since called on the release of all political leaders and the “cessation” of violence and a return to the rule of law.

According to DIRCO, the country supports the efforts of the United Nations and the implementation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus for Myanmar aimed at ending the violence and alleviating the humanitarian crisis.

“South Africa firmly believes that political differences should be resolved through peaceful and inclusive dialogue.”

The department said South Africa will continue to support the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.

According to Al Jazeera, the “power grab” plunged Myanmar into crisis, with security forces killing more than 1 500 civilians in crackdowns on anti-coup protests.

“Fighting has also erupted in Myanmar’s countryside and border areas, between the military and pro-democracy groups who have taken up arms as well as ethnic armed groups.” – SAnews.gov.za