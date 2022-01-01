SA bids farewell to Archbishop Tutu

The funeral service of anti-apartheid icon and clergyman, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu, is underway at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town this morning.

The world renowned humanitarian and social justice champion passed away on 26 December in Cape Town following an illness. He was 90.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral.

“Archbishop Tutu was a globally respected theologian, anti-apartheid campaigner and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

“He lived a distinguished life and made an outstanding contribution to the struggle against apartheid and in defence of human rights globally,” the Presidency said.

The Special Official Funeral Category 1 will be led in the form of a Requiem Mass.

“The distinguishing features of a Special Official Funeral – Category 1 include ceremonial elements by the South African National Defence Force. On this particular occasion and based on the late Archbishop’s wishes, the SANDF [South African National Defence Force] ceremonial content will be limited to the handing over of the National Flag to Mam Leah Tutu,” the Presidency said.

Tutu is expected to be cremated and his remains will be interred at the cathedral. – SAnews.gov.za