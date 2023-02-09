SA beefs up protection for whistleblowers

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is working on mechanisms to improve protection for those who blow the whistle on corruption.

“We are working to capacitate the Witness Protection Unit and will introduce amendments to the Protected Disclosures Act and Witness Protection Act to strengthen protection for whistleblowers,” he said on Thursday.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall, President Ramaphosa said work is already underway to improve access to the witness protection programme for public servants who expose maladministration, corruption and unethical conduct.

“We will finalise the draft Public Procurement Bill to address weaknesses identified by the State Capture Commission and improve efficiency, value for money and transparency.

“Our reinvigorated law enforcement agencies are taking firm action against companies and individuals alleged to have been involved in State capture,” President Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa said the National Prosecuting Authority Investigating Directorate, established in 2019, has taken 187 accused persons to court in 32 State capture and corruption cases.

“Over R7 billion has so far been returned to the State from State capture cases. To date, R12.9 billion of funds and assets have been frozen. This year, the Investigating Directorate will be established as a permanent entity within the NPA,” he said.

These efforts add to lend credence to the President’s appointment in August 2022 of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, which consists of people from across society who advise on suitable mechanisms to stem corruption, including an overhaul of the institutional architecture for combatting corruption.

President Ramaphosa said for the country to achieve any progress in addressing the urgent challenges it faces, there can be no compromise in building a capable and effective state. – SAnews.gov.za