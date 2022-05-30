SA administers over 36 000 000 vaccines to date

South Africa has administered a total of 3 255 COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccines to 36 020 076 to date.

According to data by the National Department of Health (NDoH), the highest number of vaccines were from the North West province with 1 106, followed by Gauteng at 794 and KwaZulu-Natal at 554.

As at 17:00 on Sunday, 50.03% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 1 774 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 953 967.

The department has also reported four deaths bringing the total fatalities to 101 146 to date.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 803 725 with a recovery rate of 96.2%. - SAnews.gov.za