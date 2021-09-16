SA administers over 240 000 COVID-19 jabs on Wednesday

According to the Department of Health’s latest data, the country administered 241 867 doses of the COVID-19 jab on Wednesday, bringing the total number of doses to 15 447 034.

Meanwhile, 126 309 were fully vaccinated in the past 24 hours, increasing the number to 7 609 183 since the start of the country’s vaccination rollout programme.

In addition, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), said 48 745 tests were conducted since the last reporting cycle, with 4 667 new cases, representing a 9.6% positivity rate.

The Western Cape has seen the highest number of new confirmed cases after 1 179 people tested positive.

The province is followed by 1 058 infections in KwaZulu-Natal, 718 in the Eastern Cape and 499 in Free State.

Meanwhile, a further 166 COVID-19 related fatalities have been reported, bringing the tally to 85 468.

“There has been an increase of 270 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the public health institution said, adding that the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

Globally, as of 15 September 2021, there have been 225 680 357 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 644 740 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za