SA administers 201 666 new COVID-19 jabs

South Africa administered 201 666 new COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, of which 118 699 were first doses.

According to the Department of Health, 146 149 people were fully jabbed in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 11 190 003 or 28.12% of the adult population.

This means there are now 20 794 191 total vaccine jabs that have been distributed to 14 440 235 people who are over the age of 18.

Meanwhile, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), 34 177 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 591 new cases, representing a 1.7% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases were logged in KwaZulu-Natal (129), followed by Western Cape (124), Free State (71), Gauteng (68), Eastern Cape (56), North West (53), Northern Cape (51), Mpumalanga (32) and Limpopo (seven).

In addition, a further 80 COVID-19 related fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 88 754 to date.

“There has been an increase of 46 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the NICD reported, adding that the total now stands at 4 777.

Globally, as of 20 October 2021, there have been 241 411 380 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 912 112 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO said 6 545 309 084 vaccine doses have been administered as of 19 October 2021. – SAnews.gov.za