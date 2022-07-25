S Africans called on to give Banyana a warm welcome

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has called on the nation to welcome Banyana Banyana when they arrive at OR Tambo International Airport from Morocco after winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

The team beat Morocco 2-1 on Saturday, demonstrating the great strides taken by the women’s game on the continent.

“The department looks forward to welcoming our girls home, when they arrive from Morocco on Tuesday the 26th of July. They land at 9:30am at OR Tambo International Airport. Come show your love.”

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, congratulated the team for winning.

“The fact that it was Banyana Banyana that remained standing when all was said and done, is particularly sweet. It feels good for South African football to once again reach the pinnacle of African football for the first time since 1996.

“In addition to saluting Desiree Ellis and her conquering heroines, I also want to commend the South African Football Association (SAFA) leadership for having the presence of mind to offer incentives as encouragement to the teams. Lastly, we are thankful to SASOL and other sponsors for believing in our women,” the Minister said. – SAnews.gov.za