Rural women’s cooperative transforms lives in KwaZulu-Natal

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

In the quiet rural village of Ezindophi in KwaZulu-Natal’s uMlalazi Local Municipality, a group of determined women are rewriting the story of hardship into one of hope, dignity and opportunity.



What began as a small collective of five community members in 2005 has grown into the Qalekhaya Shining Star Cooperative (QSSC), a thriving, women-led enterprise changing lives through skills development, job creation, and social support.



Founded with a vision to tackle poverty, unemployment, and gender-based violence (GBV), the cooperative has become a lifeline for many women and young people in the area, particularly those with limited access to economic opportunities.



Today, QSSC’s activities range from clothing and furniture manufacturing to food security initiatives. At its core, however, is a commitment to uplifting unemployed women, including survivors of GBV, by equipping them with practical skills and a path to financial independence.



With support from the National Development Agency (NDA), the cooperative has steadily expanded its reach and impact. Funding in 2021 enabled the purchase of essential equipment, including a generator that keeps operations running even during power disruptions. It also boosted production of school desks, benches and coffins supplied to local schools and communities.



But beyond production, the cooperative’s true impact is felt in households.



Through an NDA-supported volunteer programme, QSSC introduced the One-Home-One-Garden Project, encouraging families to grow their own food and improve household nutrition. This initiative later evolved into Shining Star Community Development, which tackles GBV and other social challenges at grassroots level.



More recently, additional support for sewing equipment has opened new doors for women rebuilding their lives after abuse. The programme offers training, mentorship and enterprise development, turning vulnerability into empowerment.



For beneficiaries like Phumzile Khoza, the change has been life-altering.



“I have successfully completed the sewing programme. I can now make full garments and have started helping other women reach my level. I am able to earn an income for myself,” she said.



Her story is one of many emerging from the cooperative, stories of resilience, growth, and renewed purpose.



During a recent oversight visit, Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe described the initiative as proof of what is possible when rural communities are supported.



“We have not only heard but seen that when rural women and youth are given the right tools and support, they can build sustainable enterprises that change entire communities,” she said.



The Minister also stressed the importance of accountability in the use of public funds and called for successful models like QSSC to be replicated across the country.



Recognised by local authorities as a high-performing initiative, the cooperative continues to grow through partnerships with government departments and organisations, including KZN Wildlife, Department of Rural Development, Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, and Social Development.



For the women of Ezindophi, QSSC is more than a project, it is a symbol of what can happen when opportunity meets determination. In a place once defined by scarcity, it now stands as a beacon of possibility. – SAnews.gov.za

