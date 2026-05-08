RTMC warns of road closures due to adverse weather

Friday, May 8, 2026

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned motorists that multiple roads in the Eastern Cape and North West provinces have been closed due to heavy rainfall.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the RTMC said several roads across the Overberg, Garden Route and Central Karoo regions have been affected by flooding.

“Severe weather conditions are expected to continue in the Garden Route and the surrounding areas today after heavy winds, rain, and flooding occurred.

“Motorists are further advised not to cross flooded roads. Motorists are urged to cooperate and comply with official notices and comply with all the rules of the road. It is always better to arrive home late than not to arrive at all,” authorities said. -SAnews.gov.za