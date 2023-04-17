RSR grants PRASA 29 months operating permit

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has welcomed the issuing of an operating permit valid for 29 months by the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR).

“We are pleased that the RSR has granted us this permit because it gives the business operational certainty. It also allows us to focus on our accelerated corridor recovery program to bring back more trains along key routes,” said PRASA Group Chief Executive Officer, Hishaam Emeran.

PRASA was able to satisfy the requirements set out by the RSR for the issuing of a safety permit.

The safety permit authorizes PRASA to conduct its railway operations in line with the National Railway Safety Regulator Act 16 of 2002, which requires that all railway operators must have a valid Safety Permit in place.

The RSR requires railway operators to have a documented Safety Management System.

The holder of the safety permit must have demonstrated, amongst other things, the capability to mitigate the identified risks and achieve the set safety goals and objectives.

In the past financial year, PRASA’s turnaround has gained momentum with the reopening of critical corridors, including the recent opening of the Nyanga to Langa leg of the Central Line in Cape Town. The turnaround has included refurbishing stations, rail infrastructure, improving passenger, and asset security.

“The safety and security of our passengers, employees, contractors, assets and the communities around our network remain pillars of everything. We have bolstered the use of technology and more visible security personnel to enhance passenger safety and security.

This safety permit bolsters our resolve to build the PRASA that our stakeholders can be proud of,” Emeran said. – SAnews.gov.za