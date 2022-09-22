Roads closures for Africa Aerospace and Defence air show

The Tshwane Metro Police Department has announced that several roads will be closed over the weekend due to the African Aerospace and Defence (AAD) expo that is currently underway at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, Pretoria.

The AAD is Africa’s only aerospace and defence expo that combines both a trade exhibition and an air show. The exhibition returns after a long break as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event, which officially opened on Wednesday, 21 September 2022, attracts exhibitors from all continents, a host of national pavilions, as well from the world’s leading aerospace and defence manufacturers.

The metro police have warned residents who live around Waterkloof Air Force Base about an increase in aircraft movement since 17 September 2022, which is expected to peak at the weekend.

“On the days of the event which is Saturday and Sunday, 24th and 25th September 2022, the noise level of the aircrafts will be high.”

Meanwhile, from 9:00 to 18:00, residents that will be affected are advised to keep their pets secure and safe.

The department urged motorists to follow information boards, adding that all routes will be clearly marked as well.

“TMPD will be deployed on all routes to assist with traffic flow and monitor all road closures.”

Streets that will be closed on the days of the event:

Solomon Mahlangu Drive and R21 freeway.

Solomon Mahlangu Drive and Solomon Cress (Unie Street).

Veldpou Street at Dastek.

Available parking:

Park and ride from Armscor (Krygkor), next Waterkloof Hoër Skool.

Park and ride from 68 Air School, Trichardt Rd and Zircon Street.

Guatrain Station in Centurion.

Parking entry points:

From van Ryneveld Rd, Nellmapius Drive, Van Ryneveld Road and N1 Botha Avenue up to Topaz Avenue. – SAnews.gov.za