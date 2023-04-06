Road users urged to observe rules

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has called on roader users to observe the rules of the road and respect the rights of others - be it pedestrians, cyclists, motorists or motorcyclists - as traffic volumes are expected to increase on the roads this long weekend.

Holidaymakers are expected to make their way to various destinations across the country - tourist and religious - for the Easter Weekend.

Chikunga said road safety is a collective responsibility that requires everyone to play a part in appreciating that the road is a shared space and take responsibility through action.

“As we travel to and from our various destinations, we urge all road users to observe all the rules of the road without exception and arrive alive during this period and beyond.

“Motorists, please ensure that your vehicle is road worthy, adhere to the speed limit, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, avoid using cell phones while driving, buckle up and take regular breaks.

“Pedestrians should cross the road where and when it is permissible to do so. Always wear bright clothes when walking at night,” Chikunga said.

The Minister noted that human factors remain the leading causes of road crashes, contributing 85% to all root causes.

The 2023 Easter Arrive Alive campaign was recently launched under the theme #Zithibe, meaning “Resist the Temptation,” which is a clarion call to all road users to restrain themselves and resist the temptation to engage in reckless behaviour on the road.

Government has warned that such behaviour will be met with the full might of the law.

“This is also a call to the traffic officers to resist the temptation to take bribes and allow offenders and those driving unroadworthy vehicles to go unpunished. The arm of the law is long and will reach everyone who think they can perpetuate lawlessness with impunity,” she said.

Chikunga said the deployment of technology, such as number plate recognition; mobile vehicle testing stations and hand-held devices, such as the e-force, enables traffic officers to obtain real time information about motor vehicles and assist to improve the enforcement of the law.

“Let us all ensure that we obey the rules of the road… and be determined to live beyond the Easter period,” Chikunga said.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) company said high traffic volumes of 2 500 vehicles per hour are expected on the N3 Toll Route in a southbound direction (towards KwaZulu-Natal) on Thursday, 6 April (between 3pm and 6pm) and on Friday, 7 April (from 9am to 12pm).

On Monday, 10 April 2023, return traffic is expected to peak at approximately 3 500 vehicles per hour northbound (towards Gauteng) between 12pm and 6pm.

“In anticipation of the influx of holidaymakers, satellite stations will be strategically located along the N3 Toll Route, as a base for law enforcement, road traffic management and emergency services for the duration of the Easter weekend.

“These temporary road safety and law enforcement satellite stations allow for a swift response to any emergencies that may arise along the route. Road users should be prepared for various traffic checkpoints, increased blue light visibility, strict speed and traffic law enforcement, and zero tolerance for traffic offenders,” N3TC operations manager, Thania Dhoogra, said.

The N3TC manages a 415-kilometre section of the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, linking South Africa’s economic hub with the Port of Durban. – SAnews.gov.za