Road closures ahead of SONA

Due to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) taking place on Thursday, access to certain roads around Parliament and the City Hall will be restricted in a phased approach.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the SONA at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, where he will highlight what has been achieved by the administration since his last address in 2022.

This will be the second year the City Hall hosts SONA after a fire destroyed parts of the Parliamentary building.

SONA outlines government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead, highlights achievements, flags challenges and outlines interventions to unlock development interventions for the coming financial year.

In preparation for this momentous event, the City of Cape Town will close some routes from 1 February from 7am until 11:59pm.

Phase 1 closures are as follows (closures underway):

Corporation Street between Darling and Longmarket Street

Fencing:

Corporation Street 1.8m from KFC curb in taxi zone from Darling to Longmarket Street

Curb side fencing around the perimeter of Cape Town City Hall, Darling Street, Parade Street and

centre of Longmarket Street.

A pedestrian gate to be erected on the corner of Longmarket Street and Corporation Street.

Phase 2 (Soft Lock) is for the closure for the period 6 – 8 February 2023 from 6am until 11:59pm (Rehearsal)

Darling street between Buitenkant and Lower Plein Street

Parade Street between Darling and Caledon Street

Closing Parade: Corporation Street from Longmarket to Castle Street

Castle Street from Corporation to Buitenkant Street

Fencing:

Castle Street on pavement in keeping with the tree line.

Parade Street to Corporation Street from left of the library door to the curb running on the library

side of the curb to Corporation Street. Parade Street to be closed with gates

Darling Street closed at Buitenkant and Corporation Street with gates.

Darling Street to be fenced on parade in front of the statue and then to dog leg into the tree line and

continue to Buitenkant Street.

Buitenkant Street fenced on the parade curb from Castle to Darling Street

Corporation Street fenced across the parade from Darling and Castle Street

Phase 3 includes closure for the period 6-9 February 2023 from 5pm until 8pm (Rehearsals)

Buitenkant from Castle Street to Glynn Street (including all side streets)

Roeland Street from Buitenkant to Brandweer Street

Harrington Street between Darling and Roeland Street

Roeland Street closed up to Hope Street to Brandweer Street

Parade Street between Caledon and Darling Street

Caledon Street between Parade and Corporation Street

Fencing:

Closure for the period 9 February 2023 from 06hh00 to 23h59

Buitenkant from Castle Street to Glynn Street (including all side streets)

Roeland Street from Buitenkant to Brandweer Street

Phase 4 – Parking restriction

In the following areas from 8pm on 8 February 2023 to 11:59pm on 9 February 2023:

Roeland from Brandweer to Plein Street

Commercial Street

Buitenkant from Glynn to Castle Street

Darling Street from Sir Lowry to Plein Street

Caledon Street from Corporation to Buitenkant Street

Corporation Street from Darling to Albertus Street

Parade Street between Albertus Street and Darling Street

Phase 5 (Hard Lock) - Closures from 6pm to 11:59pm on 9 February 2023

Darling Street from Lower Plein Street to Corporation Street

Longmarket Street between Plein and Corporation Street

Corporation Street between Longmarket and Caledon Street

Longmarket Street between Plein to Buitenkant Street

Parade Street from Albertus Street to Darling Street

Fencing:

Gate to be placed on the corner of Lower Plein and Darling Street with fencing on both sides of the

road interlocking at corners of Corporation Street

Gate to be placed on corner of Lower Plein and Longmarket Street. Fencing on both sides of the curbs interlocking at Corporation Street

A gate to be placed on corner of Caledon and Corporation. Fencing on both sides of the curb interlocking at Longmarket Street

Parade Street – Gate to be placed corner of Parade and Caledon Street. Fencing on both sides of the curb interlocking at Longmarket Street

Longmarket Street between the library and campus next to Buitenkant Street

Phase 6 - Road Closure 5:45pm to 8pm on 9 February 2023

Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: From Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue

Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue

Dean Street, Newlands westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands

M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive)

Roeland Street, City Bound Carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to City Centre

Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive

(M3)

Anzio Road, Observatory: from MainRoad (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive)

(M3)

N2 Settlers Way City-bound carriageway, from Main Road (M4) to City Centre

Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer Street

Buitenkant Street: between Roeland and Darling Street

