Restoring dignity to destitute families in KZN

Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has commended the province of KwaZulu-Natal for prioritising destitute families through the provision of houses under the Operation Sukuma Sakhe (OSS) programme.

Operation Sukuma Sakhe is a provincial programme founded on the premise of taking government to the people in a coordinated manner.

“Sukuma sakhe” is a Zulu phrase which means get up and build. The programme has been launched in all 11 districts municipalities and 51 local municipalities under them.

Speaking at a community engagement at Silotshane in Nquthu, Kubayi called on other provinces to accelerate housing delivery for the rural communities using the Rural Subsidy programme.

“Rural communities like urban communities have a right to decent shelter. As we accelerate the delivery of integrated human settlements projects in the cities, we should do the same for the rural communities,” Kubayi said.

The Minister’s engagement aimed to update the community about human settlements projects which are being implemented in Nquthu Local Municipality under the OSS programme. These include the completion of 96 houses whose construction commenced in 2020.

The two additional projects that are expected to deliver over 300 houses are also at an advanced stage.

The construction of houses will be used as a catalyst for local economic development and job creation for local communities.

Kubayi emphasised that through these projects, the department also aims to empower youth with construction skills so that they can start their own businesses.

She also acknowledged that building in rural areas has its own unique challenges, including difficult terrain, vast distances between households and availability of building material.

Kubayi was on a three-day Ministerial visit to KwaZulu-Natal to get an update on human settlements projects within the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, handover houses and title deeds to qualifying beneficiaries in the province.

Prior to the community engagement in Nquthu, Kubayi, together with Agriculture Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza, Mineral Resources and Energy Deputy Minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, and KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Jomo Sibiya, handed over houses to three households, as part of OSS programme.

One Home One Garden

Meawnhile, at the same community engagement held earlier in the day, Didiza announced that her department will collaborate with the Human Settlements to ensure that the “One Home One Garden” forms part of the rollout of houses.

Didiza said the intention is to ensure that families are self-sufficient and use the gardens for their vegetable requirements.

The department handed over planting tools, implements and seeds to the community, in an attempt to encourage the community to take advantage of the planting season.

She said that government, in partnership with neighbours, schools and churches, will intensify the roll out One Home One Garden.

The day also included a donation of 5 000 solar geysers by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

“We want you to live comfortably by ensuring that you have access to hot water,” Dr Nkabane told the community. – SAnews.gov.za