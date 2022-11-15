Reserve Bank warns of procurement scam

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has warned members of the public of a scam doing the rounds in various parts of the country, where unscrupulous people are circulating fraudulent tenders under the bank’s name.

In a statement issued by SARB, the email address and the tender documents attached to the email -- calling on prospective suppliers to bid for 300 units of MRTX flashlights -- is fake.

“All SARB email addresses end with ‘resbank.co.za’. Suppliers are advised to scrutinise all bids that they receive, including the email addresses of the SARB buyers, as well as other details of the SARB.

“It should also be noted that all procurement at the SARB is centralised within its Procurement Division. If a potential supplier is unsure about a tender purporting to be from the SARB, they are encouraged to contact the SARB’s procurement support desk at supplier@resbank.co.za,” SARB said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SASSA advises beneficiaries to keep verifying contact details to avoid scammers

15094 Views
19 Oct 2022

NSFAS investigation recovers R33 million from TVET college

869 Views
15 Nov 2022

Child Support Grant Top-Up available at all SASSA offices

68462 Views
10 Oct 2022

3% wage increase offer 'generous', says government

13203 Views
06 Oct 2022

SRD grant extended to March 2024

6011 Views
26 Oct 2022

Government saddened, shocked by passing of Pearl Shongwe

1573 Views
10 Nov 2022

SAnews on Twitter