Reserve Bank launches commemorative coins honouring women’s contribution to freedom

Wednesday, August 26, 2026

A major milestone in the country’s history was marked today when the South African Reserve Bank launched two commemorative circulation coins, honouring women whose courage, leadership and sacrifice helped shape South Africa’s path to freedom, equality and justice.

The first R2 coin marks 125 years since Charlotte Maxeke became the first Black South African woman to graduate with a university degree. The second commemorates 70 years since the historic 1956 Women’s March, when more than 20 000 women marched to the Union Buildings to protest against apartheid pass laws.

The coins form part of the Milestones of Freedom campaign, launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June 2026, to commemorate key moments in South Africa’s democratic journey, while strengthening service delivery and promoting social cohesion.

Together, the coins place women’s stories in the hands of South Africans, ensuring that their courage and contribution continue to travel through communities and across generations.

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga described the launch as a significant moment in the country’s history.

“For generations, women stood at the forefront of resistance, organised communities, sustained families during periods of oppression and made immeasurable contributions to the liberation struggle. Yet their contributions have too often been overlooked.

“Today, South Africa affirms that our national story cannot be told without recognising the central role played by women,” Chikunga said on Wednesday.

She was speaking virtually during the launch of the two commemorative coins, held at the South African Reserve Bank Head Office in Pretoria.

“In 1901, Charlotte Maxeke, at a time when both racial discrimination and gender barriers sought to limit opportunity, she shattered expectations and expanded possibilities for generations of women to follow. Her achievement was far more than academic. It was a declaration that Black women were entitled to knowledge, dignity, leadership and equal participation in society,” the Minister said.

Chikunga added that Charlotte Maxeke understood the transformative power of education, saying it equips citizens to challenge injustice, participate meaningfully in the economy, and unlock opportunities for personal growth and national development.

The Minister said the Women’s March remains a defining example of democratic participation and active citizenship.

“Mama Lilian Ngoyi did not become extraordinary because she sought prominence. She became extraordinary because she organised. Mama Helen Joseph did not become a symbol because she pursued comfort. She became one because she embraced sacrifice.

“Mama Rahima Moosa did not leave us a legacy because she accumulated influence. She left one because she invested herself in justice. Mama Lillian Diedrickse did not allow education to define her. She submerged herself in the liberation struggle; she used her linguistic prowess to organize and facilitate inclusion.

“Mama Sophia Williams-De Bruyn's greatness is measured by the decades she spent ensuring that the story of that march continues to inspire new generations,” the Minister said.

Through the coins, South Africa affirms that it values the courage, leadership and contributions of women, and that their legacy must continue to inspire future generations.

“As these coins circulate throughout our country, may they inspire reflection on our shared history and our collective future. May they remind us that freedom was won through struggle, that democracy is sustained through participation, and that equality requires action,” Chikunga said.

She emphasised the need to continue building a South Africa where women enjoy not only equal rights, but equal opportunities; where vulnerable groups are not merely protected, but empowered; and where economic participation and prosperity are accessible to all.

“As we honour their legacy, we must recommit ourselves to building an inclusive society where women, youth, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups are fully involved in governance, decision-making and development. The South Africa we seek cannot be built by a few; it must be shaped collectively by all its people,” the Minister said. - SAnews.gov.za