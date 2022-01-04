Reprieve at the petrol pumps

Motorists will breathe a sigh of relief as the price of petrol is set to come down by between 68 and 71 cents a litre.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has announced that the price of petrol (both 93 ULP & LRP) will come down by 71 cents a litre while the price of petrol (both 95 ULP & LRP) will come down by 68 cents a litre.

A litre of 95 ULP - which currently costs R20.29 in Gauteng - will cost R19.61 a litre as of Wednesday.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) will decrease by 67.80 cents a litre while the price of diesel (0.005% sulphur) will come down by 69.80 cents a litre.

Meanwhile, the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 71 cents per litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will come down by 95 cents, while the Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will decrease by 70 cents per kilogram.

“The average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review. The Rand depreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period,” said the department in a statement on Monday. –SAnews.gov.za