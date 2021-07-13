Government has called on the public to report incidents of incitement and acts of violence to the police.

This as violent protests take place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with protestors destroying public and private infrastructure.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has condemned the violent riots.

“Today is a sad day for Alex FM and the community at large after its broadcast equipment and related items were looted. The radio station has been serving the Alex community faithfully for about 27 years and is the voice of the residents of Alexandra,” GCIS Acting Director-General Michael Currin said on Tuesday.

Two days ago, a SABC news crew was also robbed of its equipment while covering protests in Alexandra.

“The violence, looting and destruction to property needs to stop now! Violence is never the answer. The media plays a crucial role to the economic and political development of citizens and it creates a broad range of information to stimulate citizens on the various developmental issues in their country,” Currin said.

South African media, Currin said, provides a platform to amplify the public’s voices, facilitate meaningful participation, and foster social change.

“We need to work together to build our country. We cannot destroy what we have worked so hard to build,” Currin said.

The GCIS has called on religious leaders, traditional leaders, trade unions, businesses, community organisations, as well as political parties to help to calm the situation.

“Calm and order will be restored so that the task of rebuilding this country and creating a better life for its people continues. Government encourages members of the public to report incitement and acts of violence to the police by calling 08600 1011.

“Remember COVID-19 is still with us. We still need to protect ourselves by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and washing or sanitising our hands,” the GCIS said. – SAnews.gov.za