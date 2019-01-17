Repo rate unchanged at 6.75%

The Monetary Policy Committee has unanimously decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged at 6.75% per year, says Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

Briefing media in Pretoria on Thursday, Kganyago said the monetary policy actions will continue to focus on anchoring inflation expectations closer to the mid-point of the inflation target, in the interest of balanced and sustainable growth.

He said since November 2018, international developments have been the major contributor to an improved inflation outlook.

“Significant declines in international oil prices and a less depreciated exchange rate have been key drivers of this improved outlook. Domestic petrol prices decreased by a cumulative R3.07 per litre (for 95 unleaded in Gauteng) in December and January. Lower food price inflation also contributed to lower consumer price inflation. The economy’s recovery from the technical recession in the first half of 2018 is welcomed, but it remains modest, with growth constrained by subdued demand as a result of weaker levels of consumer and business confidence,” said the Governor.

Headline CPI inflation is now expected to peak at around 5.6%, in the first quarter of 2020. Core inflation is expected remain unchanged at 4.3% in 2018 and forecast to average 5.0% in 2019 (down from 5.3%), 5.1% in 2020 (down from 5.5%) and 4.8% in 2021.

Kganyago said the domestic growth outlook remains sluggish.

“Although, GDP increased by 2.2% in the third quarter of 2018, private sector fixed investment remains weak and production in key sectors is volatile. The SARB now expects growth in 2018 to have averaged 0.7% (up from 0.6% in November).”

The growth forecast for 2019 is 1.7% (down from 1.9%), it is unchanged at 2.0% for 2020 and increases to 2.2% in 2021. – SAnews.gov.za