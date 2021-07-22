Repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

Thursday, July 22, 2021

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided against changing the repo rate, opting to keep it at the current 3.5% per annum.

This was announced by South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday following Wednesday’s MPC meeting.

Speaking during a virtual media briefing, Kganyago said the decision had been unanimous.

Despite steady improvements in vaccination rates, stronger confidence and better global economic growth, the COVID-19 virus continues to weigh on global prospects.

“Vaccination rates are lagging in many emerging markets and developing countries. Until populations develop sufficient immunity to curb virus transmission, waves of infection are likely to continue.

“As indicated by South Africa’s public health authorities, a third wave of virus infection is currently peaking. Additionally, by raising uncertainty and reducing investor confidence, the recent unrest in parts of the country is likely to slow our ongoing recovery.”

The Governor said while domestic economy grew by 4.6% in the first quarter of 2021, the MPC estimated the unrest to have fully negated the better growth results from the first quarter, resulting in an unchanged estimate of 4.2% for growth in 2021.

Commodity prices have remained high, sustaining income gains despite higher oil prices. However, the recent unrest and economic damage could have lasting effects on investor confidence and job creation.

Kganyago said better anchored expectations of future inflation could keep interest rates lower for longer.

He said this could be realised by achieving a stable public debt level, increasing the supply of energy, moderating administered price inflation and keeping wage inflation low into the recovery.

“Such steps will enhance the effectiveness of monetary policy and its transmission to the broader economy,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Gauteng welcomes walk-ins at vaccination centres

25195 Views
21 Jun 2021

35 - 49 age group to be vaccinated from 1 August

24815 Views
09 Jul 2021

SA moves to lockdown level 3, with tighter curfew and alcohol restrictions

71681 Views
15 Jun 2021

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

216812 Views
17 May 2021

Winter school break to now end on 19 July

8309 Views
28 Jun 2021

Vaccine registration now open for those aged 35 to 49

14747 Views
15 Jul 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter