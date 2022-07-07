Renewable energy bidder's conference kicks off

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) will host a Bidders Conference today for renewable energy producers and stakeholders in relation to government’s call for bids under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) bid window six.

The REIPPPP is aimed at urgently addressing the country’s energy needs and deficit by adding more megawatts to the grid through renewable energy sources.

The department launched the request for proposals for the sixth bid window in April and says the conference is an opportunity for stakeholders to clarify issues or needs with the department.

“In support of this very important milestone in the IPPP Programme, and to engage with potential bidders and other energy sector stakeholders, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), and the Independent Power Producers Office, will host a Bidders Conference [today].

“The conference will allow all stakeholders to engage with members of the DMRE and IPP Office on queries or clarification questions in relation to the released Request For Proposal,” the DMRE said.

The department explained the importance of the current bid window.

“The REIPPPP Bid Window 6 is the second bidding round to be released in line with the Ministerial Determination of 25 September 2020 and calls for the procurement of up to 2600 megawatts (MW) renewable energy –1 000 MW from Solar Photovoltaic and 1 600 MW from Wind projects.

“The projects procured under this bid window will be required to reach commercial operation by 2024,” the statement read.

Stakeholders may join the conference on https://evolve.eventoptions.co.za/register/ippo/details – SAnews.gov.za