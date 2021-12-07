Renew your car licence faster at the Post Office

Motorists can now significantly reduce transaction times for the renewal of motor vehicle licences at the Post Office by first registering on the National Traffic Information System (NATIS) website.

According to The South African Post Office (SAPO), drivers who are registered on NATIS will then receive a reminder via an SMS with a reference number before renewal is due.

“Vehicle owners can also choose to receive a reminder with the same information through email,” SAPO said on Tuesday.

Presenting the SMS or printed renewal reminder eliminates several steps for the renewal transaction at a Post Office counter and saves a great deal of time.

To speed up the renewal process, the renewal notice can be printed by customers and presented at the Post Office when renewing the vehicle licence.

Motorists can go to https://www.natis.gov.za/ and click on online services, then vehicle renewals to register and subsequently download and print the notice, or to receive a renewal reminder SMS.

In the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, proof of address is required every second year and the safest option is to bring along proof of address when renewing your vehicle licence.

Post Office branches offer a bulk drop-off and collect service for fleet renewals.

This is impractical for private motorists since there may be traffic fines outstanding that have to be paid first before the system allows the licence to be renewed.

However, where the Post Office logo appears on the printed traffic fine, it can also be paid at any branch.

In addition, cards and cash are accepted as payment for motor vehicle licences.

Meanwhile, SAPO said its online renewal facility for motor vehicle licences has been delayed by administrative and legal requirements and is expected to be launched in early 2022. – SAnews.gov.za