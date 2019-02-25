Religious, cultural matters under the spotlight

The 4th national consultative conference of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) kicks off in Pretoria this morning.

The conference will review the state of religious, cultural and linguistic matters, and evaluate progress made regarding the promotion of respect for the protection of the rights of cultural, religious and linguistic communities in South Africa.

Traditional healing and cultural rights, land and cultural rights, the review of the status of languages in South Africa as well as the language challenges experienced by the deaf community will also feature strongly on the agenda.

The CRL was established through an act of Parliament (Act No 19 of 2002) to get South Africa talking and acting on cultural, religious and linguistic diversity.

The act requires the commission to convene two national consultative conferences during every term of the commission.

The term of the current commission ends on Thursday and the process is underway to appoint new commissioners.

Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to deliver the opening address. - SAnews.gov.za